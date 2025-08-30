Denmark Criticizes Israel's Impact on Middle East Peace

Denmark's foreign minister, Lars Lokke Rasmussen, delivered a pointed critique of Israel's current actions in Gaza, asserting that these activities risk undermining the viability of a two-state solution to the protracted Middle East crisis.

Rasmussen highlighted that establishing a two-state solution involves the creation of an independent Palestinian state within the West Bank and Gaza. This envisioned state would peacefully co-exist alongside Israel.

However, the prospect of such an outcome has been dwindling. The destruction in Gaza due to Israel's ongoing conflict with the extremist group Hamas, combined with increased settlement activities in the West Bank, complicates peace efforts further.