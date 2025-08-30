Left Menu

Maratha Leader Demands Kunbi Status Amid Quota Agitation

Maratha quota agitation leader Manoj Jarange, on a hunger strike, demands Marathas in Marathwada be recognized as Kunbis and granted reservations. Talks with the Maharashtra government are unresolved. Jarange criticizes CM Fadnavis for tasking retired judge Sandeep Shinde with discussions on the issue, while protests face inadequate amenities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-08-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 19:43 IST
Manoj Jarange
  • Country:
  • India

Amid ongoing protests, Maratha quota agitation leader Manoj Jarange has demanded that Marathas in Marathwada be recognized as belonging to the Kunbi caste and granted reservation rights. The discussions with a government delegation ended inconclusively, as Jarange continues his hunger strike.

Jarange criticized Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for involving retired High Court judge Sandeep Shinde, who heads a reservation committee, in the talks. Jarange argued that issuing a Government Resolution for Maratha reservation is not within Justice Shinde's purview.

The protests at Azad Maidan have caused traffic disruptions and raised issues of inadequate amenities, which Jarange blames on state authorities. Meanwhile, NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar highlighted the need for a constitutional amendment for increasing reservation caps, citing cases like Tamil Nadu.

