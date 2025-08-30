Left Menu

Finance Minister's Rallying Call: Unmasking Economic Truths

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman urged the Tamil Nadu BJP to dispel false narratives about GST and economic reforms. She highlighted potential benefits from GST reforms, and reaffirmed commitment to BJP and allies' victory in 2026. Sitharaman's visit highlighted alliance dynamics and economic achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 30-08-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 20:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday called on the Tamil Nadu BJP to counter misleading narratives by the DMK regarding Goods and Services Tax (GST) and the Centre's economic policies. During her visit to the city, she emphasized using statistics to highlight the government's economic reforms.

In a demonstration of political unity, former state BJP president K Annamalai addressed AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami as the Chief Minister candidate for the 2026 Assembly election. Sitharaman also shared the stage with leaders from various political parties to honor Congress leader G K Moopanar on his death anniversary.

Sitharaman later paid respects at the memorial of former Chief Minister K Kamaraj, solidifying her outreach efforts. Addressing the state executive members, she stressed the benefits of GST restructuring, which would simplify tax structures and alleviate the financial burden on consumers, exemplifying the economic achievements under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

