India Advocates Peaceful Resolution Amid Ukraine Conflict
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, emphasizing India's support for peaceful conflict resolution in Ukraine. This conversation preceded Modi's scheduled meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the SCO summit in Tianjin. Both leaders discussed humanitarian issues and ways to enhance India-Ukraine relations.
- Country:
- China
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reiterated India's commitment to a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict in a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The call was initiated by Zelenskyy and comes just before Modi's impending meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Tianjin.
The leaders exchanged views on the ongoing conflict, emphasizing the humanitarian crises it has spawned and efforts to restore peace. Modi conveyed India's full support for all initiatives aimed at resolving the crisis and reaffirmed India's unwavering stance on fostering peace and stability.
Additionally, the conversation touched on progressing the India-Ukraine bilateral partnership, with discussions on enhancing cooperation across various sectors of mutual interest, highlighting the depth of diplomatic ties between the two nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Modi Pushes for Peace: India-Ukraine Relations in Focus
Denmark Criticizes Israel's Impact on Middle East Peace
PM Modi conveys to Zelenskyy India's commitment to extend all possible support for peaceful settlement of Ukraine conflict.
We exchanged views on ongoing conflict and efforts to restore peace: PM Modi on phone talks with Zelenskyy.
In phone conversation with Zelenskyy, PM Modi reaffirms India's consistent position for peaceful settlement of Ukraine conflict.