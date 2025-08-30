India Advocates Peaceful Resolution Amid Ukraine Conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reiterated India's commitment to a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict in a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The call was initiated by Zelenskyy and comes just before Modi's impending meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Tianjin.

The leaders exchanged views on the ongoing conflict, emphasizing the humanitarian crises it has spawned and efforts to restore peace. Modi conveyed India's full support for all initiatives aimed at resolving the crisis and reaffirmed India's unwavering stance on fostering peace and stability.

Additionally, the conversation touched on progressing the India-Ukraine bilateral partnership, with discussions on enhancing cooperation across various sectors of mutual interest, highlighting the depth of diplomatic ties between the two nations.

