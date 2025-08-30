Modi Pushes for Peace: India-Ukraine Relations in Focus

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, assured support for a peaceful resolution in Ukraine. Modi's office confirmed this, emphasizing India's dedication to restoring peace swiftly.

President Zelenskiy acknowledged Modi's backing for Ukraine's ceasefire appeal, highlighting its potential discussion at the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in China. Modi is set to attend the summit, which kicks off on Sunday in Tianjin.

While Modi warned of Russia's ongoing aggression, his statement omitted a direct call for a ceasefire, a point consistently raised by Ukraine and its European allies. As tensions persist, international focus remains on diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the conflict.