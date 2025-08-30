Left Menu

India's Diplomatic Role in Ukraine Conflict

In a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, Indian PM Modi emphasized India's support for a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine conflict. Modi is set to discuss the issue with Russian President Putin at the SCO summit. Zelenskyy stressed the need for an immediate ceasefire.

India's Diplomatic Role in Ukraine Conflict
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated India's support for a peaceful settlement of the Ukraine conflict in a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The leaders discussed strategies to restore peace, emphasizing India's role in facilitating dialogue.

Modi will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, where the Ukraine conflict will feature prominently. Zelenskyy expressed readiness for talks with Russia, insisting that a ceasefire is essential to begin de-escalation.

Zelenskyy briefed Modi about his recent discussions with US President Trump, underscoring efforts towards achieving peace. Modi assured Zelenskyy of India's commitment to supporting diplomatic efforts, highlighting India's long-standing position for dialogue and diplomacy as the path to ending the war.

