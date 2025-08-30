India's Diplomatic Role in Ukraine Conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated India's support for a peaceful settlement of the Ukraine conflict in a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The leaders discussed strategies to restore peace, emphasizing India's role in facilitating dialogue.

Modi will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, where the Ukraine conflict will feature prominently. Zelenskyy expressed readiness for talks with Russia, insisting that a ceasefire is essential to begin de-escalation.

Zelenskyy briefed Modi about his recent discussions with US President Trump, underscoring efforts towards achieving peace. Modi assured Zelenskyy of India's commitment to supporting diplomatic efforts, highlighting India's long-standing position for dialogue and diplomacy as the path to ending the war.

(With inputs from agencies.)