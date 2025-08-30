BJP Leader Defends Modi Amid Allegations

Former BJP MP from Kaisarganj, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, expressed strong disapproval of derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother made during an INDIA bloc event in Bihar. The incident has fueled political tensions, particularly amidst the ongoing electoral campaigns in the region.

Singh emphasized that comments against Modi's mother were an affront to all Indian women, highlighting the cultural reverence for mothers in India. This controversy is the latest point of friction in the politically charged atmosphere ahead of the polls.

Addressing issues beyond politics, Singh highlighted India's strengthened global position under Modi's tenure, asserting that the nation is unified and capable of facing international challenges. He also supported the growing call to boycott American goods following recent US tariffs, advocating for the adoption of indigenous products.

(With inputs from agencies.)