Left Menu

BJP Leader Defends Modi Amid Allegations

Former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh criticized derogatory comments made against PM Modi and his mother at an INDIA bloc event. He emphasized India's global stature under Modi's leadership and supported the boycott of American products due to US-imposed tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gonda | Updated: 30-08-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 22:00 IST
BJP Leader Defends Modi Amid Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Former BJP MP from Kaisarganj, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, expressed strong disapproval of derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother made during an INDIA bloc event in Bihar. The incident has fueled political tensions, particularly amidst the ongoing electoral campaigns in the region.

Singh emphasized that comments against Modi's mother were an affront to all Indian women, highlighting the cultural reverence for mothers in India. This controversy is the latest point of friction in the politically charged atmosphere ahead of the polls.

Addressing issues beyond politics, Singh highlighted India's strengthened global position under Modi's tenure, asserting that the nation is unified and capable of facing international challenges. He also supported the growing call to boycott American goods following recent US tariffs, advocating for the adoption of indigenous products.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Stabbing in Malviya Nagar: A Family's Plea for Justice

Tragic Stabbing in Malviya Nagar: A Family's Plea for Justice

 India
2
Nepal PM Oli Challenges India-China Trade Route Pact Over Lipulekh

Nepal PM Oli Challenges India-China Trade Route Pact Over Lipulekh

 Global
3
Akash Deep: Rising Star of Indian Pace Attack

Akash Deep: Rising Star of Indian Pace Attack

 India
4
Coco Gauff's Stress-Free Surge: A Flawless Serve at the U.S. Open

Coco Gauff's Stress-Free Surge: A Flawless Serve at the U.S. Open

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025