Controversy Erupts Over Derogatory Remarks at Bihar Event

Former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh condemned derogatory remarks against PM Narendra Modi and his mother at a recent event in Bihar. Singh criticized Congress for such actions, emphasizing respect for women in India. He also commented on US tariffs and India's global standing under Modi's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gonda | Updated: 30-08-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 22:06 IST
Former BJP MP from Kaisarganj, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, has strongly condemned alleged derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother, made during an INDIA bloc event in Bihar. The remarks, allegedly by Congress workers at Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra,' have sparked controversy amid upcoming elections in Bihar.

Addressing reporters, Singh asserted that comments on Modi's mother insulted all mothers and daughters in India, highlighting the cultural reverence for women. He criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's repeated use of derogatory terms against Modi, such as "Maut ka Saudagar", and forewarned electoral repercussions for the Congress party.

Singh also spoke on the recent US tariffs on India, emphasizing the nation's resilience compared to its 1990s economic struggles. Under Prime Minister Modi, Singh stated, India's global stature has risen, becoming a major consumer market. He advocated for using indigenous goods amidst calls to boycott American products.

(With inputs from agencies.)

