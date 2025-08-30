Left Menu

BJP's Grassroots Strategy for Upcoming UP Panchayat Elections

Dharampal Singh, BJP's UP general secretary, urges grassroots strategy for voter enrollment ahead of 2026 Panchayat elections. Coordinated efforts will target contact at household levels, ahead of September 29 deadline. The BJP highlights development under Modi's leadership and vows to ensure direct benefits to the poor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 30-08-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 22:29 IST
Uttar Pradesh BJP's general secretary, Dharampal Singh, called on the party's office bearers to focus on grassroots strategy to ensure every eligible voter is enrolled ahead of the 2026 Panchayat elections. Emphasizing the importance of booth-level organization, Singh said efforts must be targeted at reaching every household.

With a deadline of September 29 for the voter list revision, Singh announced regional and district meetings to bolster their strategy and thwart opposition tactics. The Modi government's direct benefit schemes were highlighted as part of the party's ongoing commitment to economic and social development.

Uttar Pradesh BJP chief, Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, praised PM Modi's initiatives and accused previous governments of corruption. Chaudhary assured that party workers are mobilized at the grassroots level to secure success in the upcoming elections, stressing the importance of preparation starting immediately.

(With inputs from agencies.)

