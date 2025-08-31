Xi and Modi: Asian Powerhouses Unite in Tianjin

In a move that could reshape geopolitical dynamics, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have initiated a pivotal bilateral meeting in Tianjin, according to state media outlet Xinhua.

This meeting coincides with Modi's visit to China for the first time in seven years, at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit.

Leaders from Central Asia, Southeast Asia, South Asia, the Middle East, and Russia's Vladimir Putin are also present, underscoring a collective stance of the Global South amidst international complexities.

(With inputs from agencies.)