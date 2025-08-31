Left Menu

Xi and Modi: Asian Powerhouses Unite in Tianjin

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have convened for a critical bilateral meeting in Tianjin. This marks Modi's first visit to China in seven years, aiming to strengthen ties at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, which also features other key global leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 31-08-2025 09:43 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 09:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a move that could reshape geopolitical dynamics, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have initiated a pivotal bilateral meeting in Tianjin, according to state media outlet Xinhua.

This meeting coincides with Modi's visit to China for the first time in seven years, at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit.

Leaders from Central Asia, Southeast Asia, South Asia, the Middle East, and Russia's Vladimir Putin are also present, underscoring a collective stance of the Global South amidst international complexities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

