Strategic Bonds: China and Armenia's New Era
China and Armenia have formed a strategic partnership as their leaders convened in Tianjin. Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized mutual support and deeper cooperation across various fields during discussions with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. The meeting coincided with the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit.
China and Armenia have entered a strategic partnership, marking a significant moment as leaders from both nations convened in the northern Chinese port city of Tianjin on Sunday. The development was reported by China's state media, CCTV.
Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of mutual support and expanding cooperation across various sectors during his meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. The discussions aimed at reinforcing bilateral ties and exploring new avenues for collaboration.
Pashinyan is currently in Tianjin to attend a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, underlining the prominence of the meeting hosted by President Xi. This partnership is seen as a step forward in enhancing diplomatic and strategic relations between the two countries.
