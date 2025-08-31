Left Menu

Diplomatic Dilemma: Modi's Reconciliation with China under Fire

Congress criticizes PM Narendra Modi's approach to China following his recent meeting with President Xi Jinping, alleging it legitimizes China's territorial aggression and compromises India's interests. The critique highlights issues over border tensions, import policies, and perceived government weakness in addressing these challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2025 12:37 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 12:37 IST
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping has sparked criticism from India's Congress party, accusing the government of enabling Chinese territorial aggression.

The meeting, which sought to strengthen India-China relations, has been labeled by Congress as a potential endorsement of China's aggressive stance, particularly following the Galway Valley incident in 2020.

Critics also pointed to ongoing border disputes and economic challenges stemming from Chinese imports, highlighting what they perceive as a lack of assertive response from the Modi administration.

