Defaced Memorial in Lyon Sparks Outcry Against Rising Antisemitism

A Holocaust memorial in Lyon was defaced with the words 'Free Gaza', triggering condemnation from officials amid rising antisemitic incidents in France. Local leaders denounced the act and affirmed support for the Jewish community. France has seen increasing hate crimes, while Israeli leaders expressed concern over France's policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 31-08-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 15:47 IST
A Holocaust memorial in Lyon has been vandalized with the phrase 'Free Gaza' etched into its black marble stele, a move that has drawn swift condemnation from local authorities amid growing antisemitic threats in France.

Yonathan Arfi, president of the CRIF, a representative body of Jewish institutions, labeled the act as 'despicable.' Mayor Gregory Doucet and Rhone region prefect Fabienne Buccio both condemned the act, calling it 'intolerable' and 'shameful,' while affirming their support for the Jewish community. Authorities assured that the perpetrators would face legal consequences.

Hate crimes, and particularly antisemitic incidents, are on the rise in France. This act follows a series of attacks, including the defacement of Jewish institutions in Paris. The situation has sparked international concern, with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu accusing President Macron of fostering antisemitism by advocating for the recognition of a Palestinian state. Macron has responded by denouncing antisemitism and increasing security around Jewish sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

