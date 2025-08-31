Defaced Memorial in Lyon Sparks Outcry Against Rising Antisemitism

A Holocaust memorial in Lyon has been vandalized with the phrase 'Free Gaza' etched into its black marble stele, a move that has drawn swift condemnation from local authorities amid growing antisemitic threats in France.

Yonathan Arfi, president of the CRIF, a representative body of Jewish institutions, labeled the act as 'despicable.' Mayor Gregory Doucet and Rhone region prefect Fabienne Buccio both condemned the act, calling it 'intolerable' and 'shameful,' while affirming their support for the Jewish community. Authorities assured that the perpetrators would face legal consequences.

Hate crimes, and particularly antisemitic incidents, are on the rise in France. This act follows a series of attacks, including the defacement of Jewish institutions in Paris. The situation has sparked international concern, with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu accusing President Macron of fostering antisemitism by advocating for the recognition of a Palestinian state. Macron has responded by denouncing antisemitism and increasing security around Jewish sites.

