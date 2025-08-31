Modi and Xi's Landmark Meeting: A Path to Strengthened Ties

During a significant global meeting on Sunday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping concurred on formulating a 'fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable' resolution to the ongoing India-China border issue. This pivotal dialogue took place amid the wider context of a disrupted global trade environment.

The talks, held on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, revolved around the enhancement of trade and investment ties. This follows the U.S. administration's recent imposition of hefty tariffs on Indian goods, which have further strained global trade dynamics.

Both leaders underscored the importance of maintaining peace along their shared borders to foster sustained development. They expressed a mutual determination to minimize their trade deficit and expand cooperation, including addressing challenges like terrorism at multilateral platforms, aimed at benefiting the broader global community and ensuring stability in international trade.

