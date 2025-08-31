Left Menu

Maratha Quota Protests: Sule Calls for Legislative Session

Amid intensifying Maratha quota protests, NCP leader Supriya Sule urges the Maharashtra government to call a special legislative session. Visiting the protesting site, Sule emphasizes the need for decision-making. She highlights the demands for better facilities and critiques leaders criticizing Sharad Pawar's inaction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-08-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 16:25 IST
Maratha Quota Protests: Sule Calls for Legislative Session
With Maratha quota protests escalating, NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule has called on the Maharashtra government to organize a special legislative session and an all-party meeting to address the pressing issue.

During her visit to Azad Maidan, where quota leader Manoj Jarange is conducting a hunger strike since Friday, Sule faced Maratha protesters who blocked her vehicle and voiced slogans against former Union minister Sharad Pawar. Sule clarified that no one opposes the Maratha community's reservation and that the cabinet needs to act decisively.

Sule noted that Jarange appeared drowsy due to fasting, and protesters demanded enhanced lighting and sanitation at Azad Maidan. She also critiqued leaders who accused Sharad Pawar of inaction, reminding that those leaders held power during the Congress-NCP administration.

