Maratha Quota Crisis: Government's Accountability in Question

The Mahayuti government is under scrutiny for its handling of the Maratha reservation agitation. According to Congress leader Sachin Sawant, the administration was pre-warned about the protest led by Manoj Jarange but delayed forming a decisive sub-committee to address the issue.

Throughout the protest, activist Manoj Jarange has been on a hunger strike in Mumbai, demanding a 10% reservation for Marathas by recognizing them as Kunbis, a caste included in the Other Backward Classes, to avail government job benefits. Sawant highlights that previous promises made to this effect during a protest in January 2024 have not been fulfilled.

Sawant warns of Mumbai's financial disruptions if the agitation continues while stressing that the government's inaction reflects indifference or incompetence. He urges the Mahayuti government not to ignore the predicament of protestors who struggle with basic needs, pushing for an immediate solution.

