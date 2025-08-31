Left Menu

Maratha Quota Crisis: Government's Accountability in Question

The ongoing Maratha reservation agitation intensifies as activist Manoj Jarange's hunger strike pressures the Mahayuti government for swift action. Congress leader Sachin Sawant criticizes the government for its delayed response and failure to honor past commitments, warning of potential disruptions in Mumbai due to the protest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-08-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 17:17 IST
Maratha Quota Crisis: Government's Accountability in Question
  • Country:
  • India

The Mahayuti government is under scrutiny for its handling of the Maratha reservation agitation. According to Congress leader Sachin Sawant, the administration was pre-warned about the protest led by Manoj Jarange but delayed forming a decisive sub-committee to address the issue.

Throughout the protest, activist Manoj Jarange has been on a hunger strike in Mumbai, demanding a 10% reservation for Marathas by recognizing them as Kunbis, a caste included in the Other Backward Classes, to avail government job benefits. Sawant highlights that previous promises made to this effect during a protest in January 2024 have not been fulfilled.

Sawant warns of Mumbai's financial disruptions if the agitation continues while stressing that the government's inaction reflects indifference or incompetence. He urges the Mahayuti government not to ignore the predicament of protestors who struggle with basic needs, pushing for an immediate solution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Profile Hamas Figure Abu Ubaida Reportedly Killed in Israeli Operation

High-Profile Hamas Figure Abu Ubaida Reportedly Killed in Israeli Operation

 Global
2
Hamas Spokesperson Abu Obeida Reportedly Killed in Gaza

Hamas Spokesperson Abu Obeida Reportedly Killed in Gaza

 Global
3
BJP Protests Against Congress: Political Tensions Escalate

BJP Protests Against Congress: Political Tensions Escalate

 India
4
Neeraj Chopra Leads India's Historic Javelin Contingent to World Athletics Championships

Neeraj Chopra Leads India's Historic Javelin Contingent to World Athletics C...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025