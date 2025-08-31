Left Menu

Court Ruling Challenges Trump's Tariff Strategy

Despite a U.S. appeals court ruling that deemed most of Trump's tariffs illegal, the Trump administration continues negotiations with trading partners. The court's decision, which impacts tariffs on countries like China, Canada, and Mexico, allows for an appeal until mid-October. Trump plans to elevate the case to the Supreme Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-08-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 18:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration is forging ahead with international trade negotiations, despite a recent ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit labeling the majority of Trump's tariffs illegal. Jamieson Greer, U.S. Trade Representative, confirmed ongoing talks during a Fox News interview.

With the appeals court's decision addressing tariffs implemented in early 2021, including those against China, Canada, and Mexico, the Trump administration is set to appeal to the Supreme Court. The court has currently allowed the tariffs to remain in effect through October 14.

President Trump has used tariffs as a key tool in his foreign policy arsenal to leverage trade deals and apply political pressure, despite market volatility. The decision represents a significant challenge to his policy, but discussions with trade partners are unaffected, according to Greer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

