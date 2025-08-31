Maratha Quota Controversy: Shinde vs. Thackeray

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has criticized MNS president Raj Thackeray for not gathering all relevant information before blaming him over the Maratha quota issue.

Shinde pointed out that Thackeray failed to ask why the Supreme Court struck down the quota provided during Devendra Fadnavis's stint as Chief Minister from 2014 to 2019, despite it being upheld by the High Court.

On the defensive, Shinde highlighted the efforts made to provide 10% reservation for the Maratha community during his term and emphasized the need for comprehensive understanding before criticizing.