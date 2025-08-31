Left Menu

Maratha Quota Controversy: Shinde vs. Thackeray

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde rebuked MNS president Raj Thackeray for questioning him about the Maratha quota issues without acquiring complete details. Thackeray had blamed Shinde for the ongoing Maratha quota agitation. Shinde highlighted the efforts made during his tenure to secure reservation for the Maratha community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Satara | Updated: 31-08-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 21:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has criticized MNS president Raj Thackeray for not gathering all relevant information before blaming him over the Maratha quota issue.

Shinde pointed out that Thackeray failed to ask why the Supreme Court struck down the quota provided during Devendra Fadnavis's stint as Chief Minister from 2014 to 2019, despite it being upheld by the High Court.

On the defensive, Shinde highlighted the efforts made to provide 10% reservation for the Maratha community during his term and emphasized the need for comprehensive understanding before criticizing.

