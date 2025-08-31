BJP Protest Erupts over Alleged Offensive Remarks Against Modi in Bihar
The BJP staged protests in Bihar following allegations of derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Modi during the Congress' Voter Adhikar Yatra. Led by notable leaders, including Pooja Kapil Mishra, they demanded apologies from Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav. Tensions between BJP and Congress escalated, leading to arrests.
The BJP intensified its protest in Bihar on Sunday, expressing outrage over purported offensive comments directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Congress' 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'. The demonstration, spearheaded by the BJP women's wing and national vice-president Pooja Kapil Mishra, highlighted the party's demand for apologies from Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav.
BJP's state leadership, including president Dilip Jaiswal and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, participated in a candlelight march, warning the Congress and its allies of political repercussions from Bihar's women voters. The contention arose after a video surfaced showing an unidentified individual using expletives against Modi during an event in Darbhanga.
While the alleged offender has been arrested, the incident escalated tensions between BJP and Congress workers. In anticipation of the yatra's end, Congress plans events in Patna, with leader Shakil Ahmed Khan predicting significant turnout for Gandhi's campaign against authoritarianism.
