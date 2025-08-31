Left Menu

Political Leaders Blame Game in Flood-Ravaged Punjab

Punjab is grappling with severe floods affecting multiple districts. BJP's Tarun Chugh and SAD's Sukhbir Badal criticized CM Bhagwant Mann's handling of the situation. The leaders conveyed their dissatisfaction over the utilization of central funds for relief and infrastructure maintenance, emphasizing the need for immediate action to aid affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurdaspur | Updated: 31-08-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 21:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The flood-stricken regions of Punjab are caught in a vortex of political blame, as BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh toured the devastated villages in Gurdaspur on Sunday. Assuring victims of comprehensive support, Chugh emphasized the Modi government's commitment to restoring normalcy.

As Chugh inspected the damage, he lamented the alleged mismanagement by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Chugh accused the Mann administration of failing to utilize central funds effectively for flood prevention and rehabilitation, claiming this oversight has exacted a heavy toll on Punjab's populace.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal joined the chorus of criticism, pointing fingers at the Mann government for neglecting essential drainage system maintenance. Amidst these political skirmishes, Punjab continues to battle the consequences of torrential rains swelling the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers.

