Karnataka BJP Mahila Morcha Protests Against Congress Remarks
The Karnataka BJP Mahila Morcha held a protest against alleged abuses targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during a Congress event in Bihar. The protest, led by Manjula, demanded an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for not condemning the use of abusive language.
The Karnataka BJP Mahila Morcha organized a protest on Sunday, condemning the alleged derogatory remarks made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during a Congress event in Bihar.
Protesters gathered at Freedom Park, waving placards and shouting slogans, in a demonstration led by BJP State Mahila Morcha President C Manjula along with other office bearers. The protestors demanded an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
Manjula criticized Gandhi for failing to address or apologize for the abuse, stating, "We are demanding that he should apologize."
