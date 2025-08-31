Left Menu

Karnataka BJP Mahila Morcha Protests Against Congress Remarks

The Karnataka BJP Mahila Morcha held a protest against alleged abuses targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during a Congress event in Bihar. The protest, led by Manjula, demanded an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for not condemning the use of abusive language.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-08-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 21:49 IST
Karnataka BJP Mahila Morcha Protests Against Congress Remarks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka BJP Mahila Morcha organized a protest on Sunday, condemning the alleged derogatory remarks made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during a Congress event in Bihar.

Protesters gathered at Freedom Park, waving placards and shouting slogans, in a demonstration led by BJP State Mahila Morcha President C Manjula along with other office bearers. The protestors demanded an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Manjula criticized Gandhi for failing to address or apologize for the abuse, stating, "We are demanding that he should apologize."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Deportation of Unaccompanied Migrant Children to Guatemala

Judge Blocks Deportation of Unaccompanied Migrant Children to Guatemala

 Global
2
Jessica Pegula Powers Through to U.S. Open Quarter-Finals

Jessica Pegula Powers Through to U.S. Open Quarter-Finals

 Global
3
Akane Yamaguchi's Triple Triumph and Shi Yuqi's Historic Victory at Badminton Worlds

Akane Yamaguchi's Triple Triumph and Shi Yuqi's Historic Victory at Badminto...

 Global
4
Himachal Pradesh Faces Torrential Rains: Education Institutions Closed Amid Widespread Devastation

Himachal Pradesh Faces Torrential Rains: Education Institutions Closed Amid ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025