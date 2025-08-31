Modi and Xi Forge New Path for China-India Relations

In a significant development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a fruitful meeting, achieving a crucial consensus aimed at enhancing bilateral relations between their nations. According to a senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official, the discussions marked a pivotal step forward.

Cai Qi, a member of the CPC's Politburo Standing Committee and a close associate of President Xi, conveyed China's eagerness to work closely with India. He underscored the necessity of fostering friendly exchanges, mutually beneficial cooperation, and effectively managing any differences, as reported by the state-run Xinhua news agency.

The Ministry of External Affairs in India released a statement regarding the meeting, citing that PM Modi also engaged in talks with Cai. During their discussion, the Prime Minister shared his vision for China-India relations, seeking Cai's support in realizing this vision. Cai reiterated China's commitment to expanding exchanges and improving ties, in alignment with the consensus reached during the leaders' meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)