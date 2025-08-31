Congress Demands Disaster Status for Uttarakhand Amid Crisis

The Congress party leveled accusations against the BJP on Sunday, claiming neglect towards the disaster-stricken Uttarakhand. They insisted the Centre recognize the state as disaster-hit and extend a special economic package for relief, rehabilitation, and reconstruction efforts.

Suryakant Dhasmana, a prominent state Congress leader, criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for failing to address the crisis, despite previously using Kedarnath and Badrinath for electoral advantage. Dhasmana said the Prime Minister was preoccupied with Bihar elections and foreign tours, neglecting to send aid to Uttarakhand.

The Congress urged immediate action, asking for the deployment of a central team to assess the damage and for a collaborative relief effort between central and state governments. Dhasmana referenced the 2013 Kedarnath disaster response led by Dr. Manmohan Singh, which included a substantial financial package for recovery.