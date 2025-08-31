Left Menu

Rift in Uttarakhand BJP: Trivendra Rawat Criticizes Dhami Government

Tensions have surfaced in the Uttarakhand BJP as senior leader Trivendra Singh Rawat criticizes the Dhami government's inertia on key issues. The rift deepens with allegations of unlawful mining and incompetent ministerial appointments, raising concerns about the party's image and governance in the state.

Updated: 31-08-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 23:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising turn of events, former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has openly criticized the Pushkar Singh Dhami-led state government, claiming its inaction on crucial issues is tarnishing the BJP's image. Rawat notably highlighted the police's failure to register FIRs in certain cases even after eight months.

The political tension escalated as allegations of unlawful donations and mining were brought to the forefront. Harak Singh Rawat, a former member of the BJP now with Congress, alleged massive fund transfers, which Trivendra Rawat denied, claiming all transactions were legitimate and through cheques.

Additionally, other party leaders have voiced their discontent over the current administration's performance. Critiques from BJP MLA Bishan Singh Chuphal and Arvind Pandey about incompetent leadership and rampant illegal mining, respectively, further highlight divisions within the party despite reassurances from state BJP president Mahendra Bhatt to address these concerns internally.

