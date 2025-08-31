Protest Disrupts Mumbai Traffic as Hunger Strike Intensifies
Maratha protesters, led by Manoj Jarange, are causing traffic disruptions in south Mumbai. The Mumbai police have advised motorists to expect delays. Jarange is on a hunger strike, pushing for reservation under the OBC category and is prepared to face severe consequences for their demands.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-08-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 23:45 IST
- Country:
- India
Maratha protesters, spearheaded by Manoj Jarange, took to Azad Maidan and parts of south Mumbai, resulting in potential traffic disruptions. The Mumbai police warned motorists to anticipate delays on Monday morning.
In an advisory, police urged drivers to adhere to instructions at traffic junctions to minimize inconveniences caused by the agitation.
The advisory was issued after Jarange declared he would abstain from drinking water starting the fourth day of his hunger strike. He is demanding that the government issue a Government Resolution (GR) for reservation under the OBC category based on existing records.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maratha
- protest
- Mumbai
- traffic
- disruption
- Manoj Jarange
- hunger strike
- OBC
- reservation
- government
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maratha Agitation Intensifies: Jarange's Unyielding Hunger Strike
Severe Monsoon Woes: India Faces Floods, Landslides, and Rain Disruptions
Maratha quota agitation leader Manoj Jarange asks supporters to maintain peace, not indulge in hooliganism.
Nobody can stop Marathas from getting reservations under the OBC quota: Manoj Jarange in Mumbai.
Maratha Quota Crisis: Hunger Strike Intensifies Amid Political Standoff