SCO Summit: A Beacon of Regional Stability

The 25th summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) has commenced, with leaders from the 10-member bloc, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, engaging in strategic discussions. The event, held under China's presidency, marks a significant assembly aimed at charting the SCO's future course.

Hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping, the summit saw attendance from prominent figures, such as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, showcasing its broad international importance. Modi's upcoming speech is particularly notable amidst global trade tensions spearheaded by the United States.

In his opening remarks, Xi emphasized the SCO's crucial role in fostering regional stability and economic progress across its extensive network, now encompassing 26 nations. The summit is expected to strengthen cooperation among member states, contributing significantly to global peace and development.