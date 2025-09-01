Left Menu

Opposition Strengthens in Bihar: Hemant Soren and TMC Leaders Join Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'

Hemant Soren, alongside TMC leaders Yusuf Pathan and Lalitesh Tripathi, joins Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Patna. The campaign challenges the alleged electoral roll manipulation by BJP and the Election Commission, aiming to unify opposition before the Bihar assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 01-09-2025 09:11 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 09:11 IST
On Monday, Chief Minister Hemant Soren of Jharkhand and TMC leaders Yusuf Pathan and Lalitesh Tripathi will participate in the final phase of Congress spearhead Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Patna, Bihar.

JMM President Hemant Soren, who is set to arrive in Patna on Monday morning, is expected to join Rahul Gandhi and Bihar Assembly's opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav in a major display of united opposition strength at this event, as announced by JMM's General Secretary Vinod Pandey in a statement.

The march marks the yatra's conclusive stop, having covered approximately 1,300 km through over 110 Bihar assembly constituencies in what is potentially the precursor to a high-stakes assembly election campaign. Allegations of a BJP-driven conspiracy against marginalized voters through the electoral roll's special intensive revision have fueled the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

