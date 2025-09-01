Congress Criticizes Modi's Talks with Xi Jinping amidst India-China Diplomacy
The Congress criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, accusing the government of bowing to China. The Congress labeled Modi's silence on Pakistan-China involvement in Operation Sindoor as anti-national. Talks between the leaders aimed at addressing trade and terrorism issues.
- Country:
- India
The Indian National Congress launched an attack on the central government following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dialogue with Chinese President Xi Jinping, accusing it of a submissive stance towards China. The Congress condemned Modi's silence on Pakistan-China cooperation during Operation Sindoor, labeling it as detrimental to national interests.
Jairam Ramesh, Congress's communication chief, criticized Modi for not addressing China's 'double standards' on terrorism during his discussions with President Xi. Ramesh emphasized that Modi's approach reflects a retreat from national interests, given the historical context of China’s activities.
During the Modi-Xi talks, the focus was placed on enhancing trade relations and stabilizing global trade dynamics. Both leaders discussed narrowing the trade deficit and combating terrorism cooperatively. The Ministry of External Affairs stated that despite differences, India and China should remain partners in development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
