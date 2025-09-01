Left Menu

Congress Criticizes Modi's Talks with Xi Jinping amidst India-China Diplomacy

The Congress criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, accusing the government of bowing to China. The Congress labeled Modi's silence on Pakistan-China involvement in Operation Sindoor as anti-national. Talks between the leaders aimed at addressing trade and terrorism issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 09:36 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 09:34 IST
Congress Criticizes Modi's Talks with Xi Jinping amidst India-China Diplomacy
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian National Congress launched an attack on the central government following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dialogue with Chinese President Xi Jinping, accusing it of a submissive stance towards China. The Congress condemned Modi's silence on Pakistan-China cooperation during Operation Sindoor, labeling it as detrimental to national interests.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress's communication chief, criticized Modi for not addressing China's 'double standards' on terrorism during his discussions with President Xi. Ramesh emphasized that Modi's approach reflects a retreat from national interests, given the historical context of China’s activities.

During the Modi-Xi talks, the focus was placed on enhancing trade relations and stabilizing global trade dynamics. Both leaders discussed narrowing the trade deficit and combating terrorism cooperatively. The Ministry of External Affairs stated that despite differences, India and China should remain partners in development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India has been emphasising on unity in fighting terrorism as no country and society can feel safe from this scourge: PM Modi at SCO summit.

India has been emphasising on unity in fighting terrorism as no country and ...

 Global
2
Political Clash Over Modi-Xi Dialogue: Congress Slams Government

Political Clash Over Modi-Xi Dialogue: Congress Slams Government

 India
3
I thank all friendly nations which stood by us following Pahalgam attack: PM Modi at SCO summit.

I thank all friendly nations which stood by us following Pahalgam attack: PM...

 Global
4
September Markets Juggle Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Signals

September Markets Juggle Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Signals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025