Political Clash Over Modi-Xi Dialogue: Congress Slams Government
The Congress criticized Prime Minister Modi for his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, accusing him of yielding to China and being silent on Pakistan-China collaboration in Operation Sindoor. India-China talks focused on trade, terrorism, and border issues, emphasizing partnership over rivalry.
- Country:
- India
On Monday, the Congress party intensified its criticism of the government following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, accusing the administration of 'cowardly kowtowing' to China. The party expressed outrage over Modi's silence on the Pakistan-China collaboration during Operation Sindoor.
Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh accused China of duplicity on terrorism and questioned Modi's assertion that both India and China are victims of terrorism, describing it as a capitulation to China. Ramesh labeled Modi's silence on the matter as 'anti-national.'
Meanwhile, the discussions between Modi and Xi touched upon issues like trade deficits, terrorism, and fair trade practices. Both leaders emphasized a non-rivalrous partnership, with Modi stressing cross-border terrorism as a priority, seeking mutual support against the threat.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- Modi
- Xi Jinping
- China
- India
- Operation Sindoor
- terrorism
- trade
- politics
- border disputes