Political Clash Over Modi-Xi Dialogue: Congress Slams Government

On Monday, the Congress party intensified its criticism of the government following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, accusing the administration of 'cowardly kowtowing' to China. The party expressed outrage over Modi's silence on the Pakistan-China collaboration during Operation Sindoor.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh accused China of duplicity on terrorism and questioned Modi's assertion that both India and China are victims of terrorism, describing it as a capitulation to China. Ramesh labeled Modi's silence on the matter as 'anti-national.'

Meanwhile, the discussions between Modi and Xi touched upon issues like trade deficits, terrorism, and fair trade practices. Both leaders emphasized a non-rivalrous partnership, with Modi stressing cross-border terrorism as a priority, seeking mutual support against the threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)