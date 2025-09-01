Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Houthi Missile Strike in the Red Sea

Houthi rebels launched a missile at a Saudi oil tanker in the Red Sea, reigniting concerns over maritime security in the region. The attack, claimed by Houthi Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree, ties to ongoing geopolitical tensions involving Israel. The situation underscores complexities in Middle East diplomacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 01-09-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 11:51 IST
In a move threatening the security of international shipping lanes, Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed to have launched a missile targeting an oil tanker near Saudi Arabia's coast in the Red Sea on Monday. The alleged attack raises fears of escalating maritime confrontations.

A statement broadcasted on the Houthi-controlled al-Masirah satellite channel by Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree, the rebels' military spokesperson, announced their responsibility for the strike on the tanker 'Scarlet Ray,' implicating alleged connections to Israel. Attempts to reach the vessel's owners for comment were unsuccessful.

This incident is part of a broader pattern of hostility linked to recent Middle Eastern conflicts, including the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. It reflects the complex interplay of regional power struggles, a ceasefire between America and the Houthis, and ongoing US-Iran nuclear negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

