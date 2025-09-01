Left Menu

Modi and Putin's Armored Alliance: Unity in a Tumultuous World

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin highlighted their countries' strong relationship at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting. They emphasized their enduring partnership, crucial for global peace. Amid geopolitical tensions, both leaders affirmed their mutual trust and commitment, reinforced by Modi's ride in Putin's armored limousine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 12:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

NEW DELHI - In a powerful display of international camaraderie, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin underscored their nations' enduring alliance during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting held in China's Tianjin. The gesture of solidarity came as Putin personally chauffeured Modi in his armored limousine, signifying Russia's commitment to its long-standing relationship with India.

Although geopolitical challenges loom large, with Trump imposing tariffs due to India's purchase of Russian crude, Modi and Putin reaffirmed their partnership amidst global tensions. Modi lauded their cooperation as vital not only for their respective nations but also for maintaining global peace and stability.

During the bilateral talks, Modi and Putin addressed each other warmly, highlighting decades of 'friendly and trusting' relations. Modi expressed optimism for peaceful resolutions to conflicts like the war in Ukraine, advocating for constructive efforts to achieve lasting peace. The meeting highlighted India and Russia's commitment to a united front on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

