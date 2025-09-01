Modi and Putin's Armored Alliance: Unity in a Tumultuous World

NEW DELHI - In a powerful display of international camaraderie, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin underscored their nations' enduring alliance during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting held in China's Tianjin. The gesture of solidarity came as Putin personally chauffeured Modi in his armored limousine, signifying Russia's commitment to its long-standing relationship with India.

Although geopolitical challenges loom large, with Trump imposing tariffs due to India's purchase of Russian crude, Modi and Putin reaffirmed their partnership amidst global tensions. Modi lauded their cooperation as vital not only for their respective nations but also for maintaining global peace and stability.

During the bilateral talks, Modi and Putin addressed each other warmly, highlighting decades of 'friendly and trusting' relations. Modi expressed optimism for peaceful resolutions to conflicts like the war in Ukraine, advocating for constructive efforts to achieve lasting peace. The meeting highlighted India and Russia's commitment to a united front on the global stage.

