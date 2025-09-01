Left Menu

Stormy Start to Rajasthan Assembly's Monsoon Session

The Monsoon session of the Rajasthan Assembly began tumultuously, with Congress and BJP legislators clashing verbally. Speaker Vasudev Devnani adjourned proceedings until Wednesday amid shouted accusations and slogans. The session reflects ongoing political tensions, highlighted by protests against Rahul Gandhi over comments made during his 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar.

Stormy Start to Rajasthan Assembly's Monsoon Session
The Monsoon session of the Rajasthan Assembly commenced on a tumultuous note this Monday. Congress and BJP legislators engaged in vocal confrontations, leading Speaker Vasudev Devnani to adjourn the session until Wednesday.

During the session, Congress MLAs shouted slogans accusing opponents of being 'vote thieves' and held placards. Speaker Devnani urged members to maintain decorum and reminded the Leader of Opposition of their responsibility to uphold the House's dignity.

Simultaneously, BJP MLAs countered with chants against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, criticizing him over alleged remarks made during his 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar. The session was adjourned after tributes to departed leaders, with Tuesday declared a holiday for Ramdev Jayanti.

