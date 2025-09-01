Modi Urges Swift End to Ukraine Conflict in Talks with Putin

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to prioritize ending the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, stressing that it is humanity's call for peace. Their meeting occurred during the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), marking a critical point amid strained India-US relations, further complicated by President Trump's tariff decisions.

In their discussions, Modi and Putin expressed satisfaction with the growth in bilateral cooperation sectors such as economic, financial, and energy. Modi emphasized India's eagerness to welcome Putin for summit talks in December and highlighted the enduring partnership between India and Russia as vital to global peace and stability.

The Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement underscoring Modi's support for recent peace initiatives in Ukraine. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between their nations, with hopes to reinforce their collaborative efforts globally and regionally.

(With inputs from agencies.)