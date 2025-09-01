Left Menu

Modi Urges Swift End to Ukraine Conflict in Talks with Putin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the SCO summit, urging the swift end of the Ukraine conflict. Against a backdrop of strained India-US relations, the leaders discussed bilateral cooperation. Modi highlighted the importance of Indo-Russian relations for global peace and stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tianjin | Updated: 01-09-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 13:26 IST
Modi Urges Swift End to Ukraine Conflict in Talks with Putin
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • China

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to prioritize ending the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, stressing that it is humanity's call for peace. Their meeting occurred during the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), marking a critical point amid strained India-US relations, further complicated by President Trump's tariff decisions.

In their discussions, Modi and Putin expressed satisfaction with the growth in bilateral cooperation sectors such as economic, financial, and energy. Modi emphasized India's eagerness to welcome Putin for summit talks in December and highlighted the enduring partnership between India and Russia as vital to global peace and stability.

The Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement underscoring Modi's support for recent peace initiatives in Ukraine. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between their nations, with hopes to reinforce their collaborative efforts globally and regionally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Israel's Intensified Offensive Sparks Outcry

Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Israel's Intensified Offensive Sparks Outcry

 Global
2
Rahul Gandhi's Hydrogen Bomb: Unveiling the Vote Chori Allegations

Rahul Gandhi's Hydrogen Bomb: Unveiling the Vote Chori Allegations

 India
3
Veer Ahlawat's Steady Rise and Lawrence's Two-Time Victory at European Masters

Veer Ahlawat's Steady Rise and Lawrence's Two-Time Victory at European Maste...

 Global
4
Allegations Rock Palakkad: MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil Under Scrutiny

Allegations Rock Palakkad: MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil Under Scrutiny

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025