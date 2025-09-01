Left Menu

India-Russia Solidarity: Modi and Putin's Strategic Partnership

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin reinforced their nations' longstanding partnership during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting, emphasizing cooperation across various sectors. Despite geopolitical tensions, the two leaders expressed a commitment to global peace and stability, with Modi advocating for a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 13:29 IST
In a show of enduring camaraderie, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin highlighted their countries' close ties at the recent Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting. The leaders underscored their commitment to bilateral cooperation, particularly in sectors such as trade, space, and security.

Despite pressure from global powers, including additional tariffs from the US, both India and China continue to import crude oil from Russia, affirming their economic interests. Modi took a symbolic ride in Putin's armoured limousine, a gesture of friendship from the Kremlin leader, who has maintained strong diplomatic relations with India.

Amid discussions about global issues, including the Ukraine conflict, Modi reiterated his hope for a peaceful resolution. The meeting reinforced the 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership' between India and Russia, an essential element for regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

