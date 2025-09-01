Rahul Gandhi's Hydrogen Bomb: Unveiling the Vote Chori Allegations

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has issued a bold warning to the BJP, promising to unleash a 'hydrogen bomb' of revelations concerning alleged vote theft, or 'vote chori'. Speaking at the end of his 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar, he claimed that once this information is released, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will face serious consequences.

Gandhi emphasized Bihar's historic role as a revolutionary state, stating, 'We will not allow them to murder the Constitution,' citing widespread support during his 1,300-km yatra, which denounced electoral injustices. The march, spanning 110 constituencies, highlighted accusations of vote manipulation, especially in states like Maharashtra and Karnataka.

The protest culminated with a collaborative rally of the INDIA bloc, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, and other prominent leaders, who were stopped midway by police in Patna. Despite this, Gandhi reiterated his message and called on the youth of Bihar to recognize the theft of their democratic rights.

