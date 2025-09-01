Starmer Strengthens Team with Economic Powerhouses

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has appointed former Bank of England deputy governor Minouche Shafik as his chief economic adviser. This move is part of an effort to reinforce his team before facing a potentially challenging end to the year.

Shafik's arrival coincides with the appointment of Darren Jones, finance minister Rachel Reeves' deputy, to a Downing Street role, highlighting Starmer's focus on strengthening economic advice ahead of a forthcoming budget that could include tax hikes.

After receiving criticism for ineffective policy communication and declining poll ratings, Starmer's team seeks improvement. Shafik's extensive background, including roles at the IMF and Columbia University, is expected to enhance the government's capability to drive economic growth and raise living standards.

