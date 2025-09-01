GPS Jamming Hits EU Commission President's Plane in Suspected Russian Operation

A plane transporting European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen encountered GPS jamming over Bulgaria, suspected by authorities to be a Russian intervention, according to a spokesperson.

The aircraft safely landed at Plovdiv airport, allowing von der Leyen to proceed with her scheduled tour of EU nations neighboring Russia and Belarus. Commission spokesperson Arianna Podesta confirmed the interference, citing Bulgaria's concerns about a possible Russian role.

Labeling the situation as indicative of ongoing threats from Russia, Podesta emphasized the EU's commitment to bolstering defense spending and preparedness in response to such security challenges.