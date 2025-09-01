A Ride in the AURUS: Diplomacy on Wheels

During the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin extended a unique gesture to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi by offering him a ride in his AURUS limousine to their bilateral meeting venue.

The leaders continued their dialogue during the drive, and upon arrival at the hotel, chose to remain in the limousine, deepening their conversation for an additional 50 minutes. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed their extensive tete-a-tete.

On social media, Modi shared a glimpse of their engaging conversation, remarking on the insights gained. The meeting emphasized the urgency for peace in Ukraine, with Modi stressing the importance of resolving the conflict swiftly. Putin is scheduled to visit India in December for further talks.