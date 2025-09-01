Left Menu

A Ride in the AURUS: Diplomacy on Wheels

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a private conversation during a drive to their bilateral talks at the SCO summit venue. The discussion, undertaken in Putin's AURUS limousine, lasted about an hour. Both leaders focused on the Ukraine conflict, with Modi emphasizing the urgent need for peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tianjin | Updated: 01-09-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 17:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

During the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin extended a unique gesture to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi by offering him a ride in his AURUS limousine to their bilateral meeting venue.

The leaders continued their dialogue during the drive, and upon arrival at the hotel, chose to remain in the limousine, deepening their conversation for an additional 50 minutes. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed their extensive tete-a-tete.

On social media, Modi shared a glimpse of their engaging conversation, remarking on the insights gained. The meeting emphasized the urgency for peace in Ukraine, with Modi stressing the importance of resolving the conflict swiftly. Putin is scheduled to visit India in December for further talks.

