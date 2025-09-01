Left Menu

Political Showdown: Women’s Wings Clash Over Alleged Remarks

The Jharkhand BJP women’s wing held a protest in Ranchi responding to alleged derogatory remarks about PM Modi during Congress’ 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'. The Congress women’s wing countered with a protest against the electoral roll revision, leading to tense demonstrations and demands for an apology from Rahul Gandhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 01-09-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 17:29 IST
The Jharkhand BJP's women's wing launched a protest in Ranchi on Monday, objecting to derogatory comments allegedly made about Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Congress 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar. Demonstrators from the BJP sought redress through a march culminating in a demand for a public apology from Rahul Gandhi, citing offense taken at the remarks given during the Yatra.

Simultaneously, the Congress women's wing staged a counter-demonstration. They voiced their opposition to the special intensive revision of electoral rolls and expressed frustration at the Union government's policies. The protest was marked by slogans and calls for policy correction.

Tensions escalated when BJP protesters made their way to the Congress state headquarters. Gathering near the venue, they were accused of being assaulted by security personnel — a claim the local police have since denied. This incident highlights the simmering political tensions between the two parties.

