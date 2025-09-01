Benin’s Finance Chief to Contend for 2026 Presidency

In a decisive political move, Benin's ruling coalition has nominated Finance Minister Romuald Wadagni to vie for the presidency in the 2026 elections. Seen as the architect behind Benin's economic success, Wadagni's candidacy is designed to continue the current administration's reform agenda.

Endorsements from two main ruling parties, the Republican Bloc and the Progressive Union for Renewal, highlight Wadagni's experience and alignment with President Patrice Talon's policies. Wadagni joined the government in 2016 and introduced reforms that bolstered public finances and infrastructure funding.

Amidst similar political scenarios in neighboring countries where leaders seek extended terms, Benin's political landscape remains dynamic. President Talon's impending departure after two terms provides a potential shift, contrasting with leaders like Ivory Coast's Ouattara and Cameroon's Biya extending their mandates.

