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'Jan Akrosh Rally': CPI(M)'s Stand Against Economic Policies

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) held a 'Jan Akrosh Rally' at Ramlila Maidan to protest against the India-US trade deal and various government policies. The rally addressed rising essentials' prices, geopolitical impacts on the economy, and demanded the withdrawal of controversial legislation and policy amendments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 11:54 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 11:54 IST
'Jan Akrosh Rally': CPI(M)'s Stand Against Economic Policies
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The 'Jan Akrosh Rally' organized by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) commenced on Tuesday at Ramlila Maidan, a protest venue for expressing public grievances. The party voiced opposition to the India-US trade deal and criticized the government's economic policies.

In a spirited address, CPI(M) leaders, including General Secretary MA Baby, vocally opposed surging prices of essential commodities such as cooking gas and fuel. They also critiqued the economic pressure stemming from geopolitical tensions, particularly emphasizing the economic toll of the West Asian conflict on India's domestic conditions.

Protesters called for the repeal of contentious legislation like the four labor codes and the VB-GRAMG Act. The CPI(M) also rejected amendments to the Electricity Act and opposed the privatization of power distribution companies. This rally is the culmination of 33 'Jan Akrosh Jathas' held across various states to unify dissent against policies perceived as detrimental.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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