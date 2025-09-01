Opposition Leader Jailed: Bias Allegations Stall Treason Trial

Ugandan opposition leader Kizza Besigye, currently detained, has chosen to boycott his treason trial, accusing the presiding judge of partiality. This high-profile case has intensified scrutiny on President Yoweri Museveni's human rights practices as he prepares to seek another term in office.

The trial of Besigye and his aide, Obed Lutale, was scheduled to commence after extended delays, but a refusal from Judge Emmanuel Baguma to step down led both defendants to abstain from attending court. Attorney Eron Kiiza stated the boycott was driven by previous bail denial decisions perceived as biased.

Judiciary spokesperson James Ereemye Mawanda dismissed allegations of bias, supporting Baguma's decision to remain on the case. Despite contentious legal proceedings, Besigye, once an ally of Museveni, remains a significant political figure, though he has not stated any intention to run again in the upcoming electoral contest.

