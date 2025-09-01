Left Menu

BJP Internal Rift Sparks Dharmasthala Controversy

Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar accuses BJP workers of orchestrating a conspiracy around Dharmasthala, highlighting internal rifts within the party. The controversy involves allegations of bodies buried in the area, leading to a BJP rally demanding a central investigation and criticizing Congress's handling of the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-09-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 19:15 IST
BJP Internal Rift Sparks Dharmasthala Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has levelled serious accusations against BJP workers, suggesting they are behind a conspiracy targeting Dharmasthala. According to Shivakumar, internal disputes within the BJP have led to the creation of these allegations.

As tensions escalate, the BJP organised a 'Dharmasthala Chalo' rally in the temple town, demanding a central probe. They have criticised the Congress government's handling of the situation, pointing to what they consider a smear campaign against the town's reputation.

The issue arose from claims by a man named C N Chinnaiah, who alleged several bodies had been buried in Dharmasthala over decades. This prompted an investigation by a state-formed SIT, which uncovered skeletal remains near the Netravathi River.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Health Concerns Surge for Jailed Imran Khan Amid Denied Medical Access

Health Concerns Surge for Jailed Imran Khan Amid Denied Medical Access

 Pakistan
2
India's Semiconductor Surge: Aiming for Global Design Leadership

India's Semiconductor Surge: Aiming for Global Design Leadership

 India
3
Controversial Eviction Drive in Assam Targets Muslim Families

Controversial Eviction Drive in Assam Targets Muslim Families

 India
4
Devastating Doda Floods: Relief Efforts Underway

Devastating Doda Floods: Relief Efforts Underway

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025