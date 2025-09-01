BJP Internal Rift Sparks Dharmasthala Controversy
Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar accuses BJP workers of orchestrating a conspiracy around Dharmasthala, highlighting internal rifts within the party. The controversy involves allegations of bodies buried in the area, leading to a BJP rally demanding a central investigation and criticizing Congress's handling of the case.
Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has levelled serious accusations against BJP workers, suggesting they are behind a conspiracy targeting Dharmasthala. According to Shivakumar, internal disputes within the BJP have led to the creation of these allegations.
As tensions escalate, the BJP organised a 'Dharmasthala Chalo' rally in the temple town, demanding a central probe. They have criticised the Congress government's handling of the situation, pointing to what they consider a smear campaign against the town's reputation.
The issue arose from claims by a man named C N Chinnaiah, who alleged several bodies had been buried in Dharmasthala over decades. This prompted an investigation by a state-formed SIT, which uncovered skeletal remains near the Netravathi River.
