BJP Internal Rift Sparks Dharmasthala Controversy

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has levelled serious accusations against BJP workers, suggesting they are behind a conspiracy targeting Dharmasthala. According to Shivakumar, internal disputes within the BJP have led to the creation of these allegations.

As tensions escalate, the BJP organised a 'Dharmasthala Chalo' rally in the temple town, demanding a central probe. They have criticised the Congress government's handling of the situation, pointing to what they consider a smear campaign against the town's reputation.

The issue arose from claims by a man named C N Chinnaiah, who alleged several bodies had been buried in Dharmasthala over decades. This prompted an investigation by a state-formed SIT, which uncovered skeletal remains near the Netravathi River.

(With inputs from agencies.)