Mamata Banerjee Claims BJP Misuse of Army Amidst Protest Stage Dismantlement

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee accuses the BJP of misusing the Indian Army to dismantle a protest stage in Kolkata, condemning it as undemocratic. Banerjee asserts the Army acted under BJP's influence and vows to continue protests, claiming the incident strengthens her resolve against political vendetta.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 01-09-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 19:50 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has launched a staunch critique of the Bharatiya Janata Party, accusing it of misusing the Indian Army to dismantle a protest stage in Kolkata. The dismantling, which took place beside the Gandhi statue in the Maidan area, came on the grounds of an expired permission tenure, prompting Banerjee to lash out at the BJP for indulging in what she termed 'vendetta politics.'

Asserting that the BJP is attempting to use the Army for political gains, Banerjee remarked that such actions are unethical and undemocratic. She accused the BJP of ignoring more pressing national issues in favor of targeting her party, the Trinamool Congress. Addressing reporters, she stated that responsibilities like this should involve state police consultation, alleging that the Army overstepped its bounds under political directives.

The Indian Army, responding to the situation, maintained that the permission was violated as the stage had been up beyond the allowed period, despite several reminders for removal. Nevertheless, Banerjee remained resolute, directing party leaders to relocate their protest site and continue agitations, denouncing what she perceives as BJP's intimidation tactics against her language movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

