Mamta Bhupesh Takes Charge: Strengthening Congress from the Grassroots

Former minister Mamta Bhupesh has become the president of the Scheduled Castes cell of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee. Her appointment is seen as a strategic move to solidify grassroots support within the Congress Party. Senior leaders emphasized the importance of safeguarding the Constitution and strengthening party unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 01-09-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 20:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mamta Bhupesh, a former minister, assumed her new role on Monday as the president of the Scheduled Castes cell of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee. The transition ceremony took place at Totuka Bhawan, where it was attended by notable figures such as state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra and AICC general secretary Sachin Pilot.

Recognized for her assertive responses to BJP lawmakers during her ministerial duties, Bhupesh has been entrusted with the task of fortifying the SC cell. The objective is to connect deeply with rural communities and engage long-serving party members to enhance organizational cohesion. Dotasra filled the atmosphere with optimism by commending her previous contributions.

In his remarks, Dotasra highlighted the significance of protecting the Constitution, citing past electoral narratives where opposition parties threatened its integrity. He referenced Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' as a significant step towards safeguarding democratic processes, underscoring the message of 'Vote chor, gaddi chhod' to empower voters.

