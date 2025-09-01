Left Menu

Debate Over European Troops in Ukraine Escalates

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius criticized European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's comments on deploying European troops in Ukraine as premature, stating that such discussions require a mandate and should be held with involved parties. Von der Leyen had mentioned precise deployment plans to the Financial Times.

Germany's Defence Minister, Boris Pistorius, openly criticized European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for her remarks on plans to deploy European troops in Ukraine.

During a visit to an ammunition factory in Cologne, Pistorius stressed that discussions of this nature are premature and need broader negotiation.

Von der Leyen had previously mentioned detailed plans to the Financial Times, including significant European-led troop numbers supported by U.S. capabilities.

