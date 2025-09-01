Debate Over European Troops in Ukraine Escalates
German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius criticized European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's comments on deploying European troops in Ukraine as premature, stating that such discussions require a mandate and should be held with involved parties. Von der Leyen had mentioned precise deployment plans to the Financial Times.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 20:22 IST
Germany's Defence Minister, Boris Pistorius, openly criticized European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for her remarks on plans to deploy European troops in Ukraine.
During a visit to an ammunition factory in Cologne, Pistorius stressed that discussions of this nature are premature and need broader negotiation.
Von der Leyen had previously mentioned detailed plans to the Financial Times, including significant European-led troop numbers supported by U.S. capabilities.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
From 'Mini Brazil' to Germany: Vicharpur's Football Dream
Bridging Continents: India and Germany Unite for Education
European Commission President's Plane Forced to Land Using Paper Maps Amid Suspected Russian Interference
European Commission President's Plane Faces GPS Jam Over Bulgaria
Germany Prepares for Zapad Drills Amidst NATO Security Concerns