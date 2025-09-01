Left Menu

AAP Accuses Congress of Secret Alliance with BJP in Delhi Elections

AAP has accused Congress of colluding with BJP in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, alleging Congress spent Rs 46 crore to ensure BJP's victory. Despite a hefty investment, Congress failed to win any seats, prompting AAP leaders to question Congress's motives and call for an investigation into the financing.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the Congress of forming a covert alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections. According to AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj, Congress injected Rs 46 crore into the election, ostensibly with the intent of preventing AAP from winning.

Bharadwaj claimed that Congress leadership, including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, endorsed this strategy in central election committee meetings. The allegations suggest Congress deliberately worked to bolster BJP's prospects, subsequently failing to secure any seats. AAP has called for an investigation into Congress's financial maneuvers, juxtaposing it with the fiscal scrutiny AAP faced for far smaller sums.

Even as the BJP won 48 seats in the polls, AAP managed to secure 22 seats, while Congress remained empty-handed, raising significant questions about its electoral tactics and financial transparency.

