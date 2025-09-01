Left Menu

Celebrating a Legacy: The Visionary PA Sangma's 78th Birth Anniversary and NPP's Foundation Day

Thousands gathered at Williamnagar to honor former Lok Sabha Speaker Purno A Sangma on his 78th birth anniversary and mark the 13th foundation day of the National People's Party (NPP). Led by Meghalaya's Chief Minister, attendees celebrated Sangma's lasting impact on the region and the party's growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Williamnagar | Updated: 01-09-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 21:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a show of admiration and respect, thousands assembled at Williamnagar's Rongrenggre playground to pay tribute to Purno A Sangma, the former Lok Sabha Speaker, on his 78th birth anniversary. The gathering also marked the 13th foundation day of the National People's Party (NPP), founded on Sangma's enduring vision.

The event was graced by Meghalaya's Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, who remembered his father as a leader deeply committed to the aspirations of Meghalaya and the broader Northeast. Conrad's speeches stirred memories among attendees, who fondly recalled PA Sangma's life and work.

A host of activities, including a singing competition and the release of a coffee table book, celebrated Sangma's legacy. Dignitaries, including family members and political leaders, paid floral tributes, while more than 300 new NPP members and East Garo Hills athletes were honored for their achievements.

