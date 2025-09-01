Celebrating a Legacy: The Visionary PA Sangma's 78th Birth Anniversary and NPP's Foundation Day

In a show of admiration and respect, thousands assembled at Williamnagar's Rongrenggre playground to pay tribute to Purno A Sangma, the former Lok Sabha Speaker, on his 78th birth anniversary. The gathering also marked the 13th foundation day of the National People's Party (NPP), founded on Sangma's enduring vision.

The event was graced by Meghalaya's Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, who remembered his father as a leader deeply committed to the aspirations of Meghalaya and the broader Northeast. Conrad's speeches stirred memories among attendees, who fondly recalled PA Sangma's life and work.

A host of activities, including a singing competition and the release of a coffee table book, celebrated Sangma's legacy. Dignitaries, including family members and political leaders, paid floral tributes, while more than 300 new NPP members and East Garo Hills athletes were honored for their achievements.