Political Rancor: EPS Criticizes TN Government Over Key Appointments and Overseas Trips

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami criticized the Tamil Nadu government for appointing an in-charge DGP instead of following protocol. He questioned Chief Minister M K Stalin's Germany trip, suggesting it lacked investment intent, and accused the administration of neglecting initiatives like Amma Canteens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madurai(Tn) | Updated: 01-09-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 21:54 IST
Edappadi K Palaniswami
  Country:
  India

Edappadi K Palaniswami, the AIADMK general secretary, has launched a scathing attack on the Tamil Nadu government over key administrative decisions. Speaking during a roadshow at Thiruparankundram, Palaniswami questioned the decision to appoint an in-charge Director General of Police (DGP) instead of adhering to established protocol.

Palaniswami also took a swipe at Chief Minister M K Stalin's official visit to Germany, raising doubts about its purpose and impact on investments in Tamil Nadu. He accused the ruling DMK of failing to provide transparency regarding investment figures and the status of industrial development since coming to power.

Highlighting domestic issues, Palaniswami criticized the government's handling of Amma Canteens, suggesting inadequate supply and staffing plagued the initiative. As part of his agenda for the 2026 election, he promised comprehensive development initiatives, including construction projects and a new perfume factory in Madurai.

