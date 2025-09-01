Violence in Gaza: Scholars Allege Genocide Amid Rising Tensions
Health officials report at least 31 fatalities from Israeli strikes across Gaza, escalating allegations of genocide from scholars and human rights groups. The grave situation in Gaza City includes intense combat, displaced residents, dire food shortages, and ongoing political contention over casualty figures and civilian safety.
Strikes by Israeli forces on Gaza continue to cause devastation, with at least 31 people killed, including many women and children, as reported by local health authorities. These events come amid a broader military operation in Gaza's central areas.
Human rights experts and leading genocide scholars accuse Israel of committing genocide in the territory, a charge that Israel strongly rebuffs, claiming it targets only militants and blames Hamas for civilian casualties.
Meanwhile, a humanitarian crisis worsens as the battle intensifies, with displaced residents facing food scarcity and fears of famine rising. International voices continue to call for a resolution, as the region teeters on the brink of further humanitarian disaster.
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Gaza
- genocide
- casualties
- Hamas
- airstrikes
- war
- famine
- blockade
- conflict
ALSO READ
Jammu Faces School Closures Amid Severe Weather Warnings
Delhi on High Alert: Yamuna Swelling Sparks Flood Warnings
New Bhubaneswar: A Township Revolutionizing Urban Development
Canon Central & North Africa Wins Double Gold at 2025 Brandon Hall HCM Awards
Ukraine Condemns Omission of War in SCO Declaration