Violence in Gaza: Scholars Allege Genocide Amid Rising Tensions

Strikes by Israeli forces on Gaza continue to cause devastation, with at least 31 people killed, including many women and children, as reported by local health authorities. These events come amid a broader military operation in Gaza's central areas.

Human rights experts and leading genocide scholars accuse Israel of committing genocide in the territory, a charge that Israel strongly rebuffs, claiming it targets only militants and blames Hamas for civilian casualties.

Meanwhile, a humanitarian crisis worsens as the battle intensifies, with displaced residents facing food scarcity and fears of famine rising. International voices continue to call for a resolution, as the region teeters on the brink of further humanitarian disaster.